Korean, UAE leaders celebrate completion of first Barakah reactor

The reactor, located in Barakah, was built by Korean engineers in a multibillion-dollar project won in 2009, and is the first of four being built as part of the UAE’s nuclear power plans. The remaining three are scheduled to be completed within the year.
“The Barakah reactors have indeed been barakah,” Moon said earlier in an interview with Emirates News Agency. “Barakah” means “blessings from God” in Arabic.
|President Moon Jae-in (10th from right, front row), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (ninth from right, front row) pose with Korean and UAE officials in front of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Barakah, Abu Dhabi, Monday. Yonhap
In the interview, Moon stressed that the two sides must seek “future-oriented cooperation” that goes beyond cooperation in energy and construction-related areas.
Moon’s trip to Barakah came a day after his summit meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi. At the meeting, the two sides agreed to raise the status of bilateral relations to that of special strategic partnership. Aside from the UAE, India is the only other country with which Seoul has a special strategic partnership.
At the summit meeting, Moon and the crown prince also agreed to establish a vice minister-level body for foreign affairs and defense cooperation.
According to Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who returned to Seoul from the UAE on Monday, Moon’s trip has been “very satisfactory.”
Speaking to reporters at Incheon Airport, Im said there will be “very good developments for our (Korean) businesses within the year” as a result of Moon’s trip.
He added that Moon and leaders of the UAE agreed to increase cooperation “in all areas” as part of the agreement to establish a relationship of special strategic partners.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)