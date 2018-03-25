STX shipbuilding to stage strike starting Monday

BUSINESS

The unionized workers of South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. said Sunday they will stage a strike starting this week to protest the company's planned restructuring program.



Starting Monday 8:00 a.m., the union said 700 workers will walk out and called on the company to scrap the planned layoff of workers.







"We will carry out a full strike for the time being, and hold protests and rallies to have the people become aware of unfairness surrounding the planned layoff," a union official said. "We are willing to embrace cuts in welfare or wages, as long as our employment is guaranteed."The Korea Development Bank earlier vowed to improve financial health of STX by rolling out an intensive restructuring program and focus on securing premium gas carrier projects.In line with the move, STX plans to cut 75 percent of its costs spending on labor to deal with its latest financial struggle. The remaining workers will also face cuts in compensation and wages. (Yonhap)