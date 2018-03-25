Go to Mobile Version

[Video] Backstage of the 2018 fall-winter HERA Seoul Fashion Week

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Mar 26, 2018 - 09:29
  • Updated : Mar 26, 2018 - 09:31
The six-day 2018 fall-winter HERA Seoul Fashion Week came to a close Saturday, but not without leaving a lasting imprint of the vibrant fashion scene that is to unfold in Korea this coming season.

If the head-turning runway shows were the flame, the magic that took place backstage was what stoked the fire of the fashion week. 


(Shot and edited by Lim Jeong-yeo)

Makeup artists expertly maneuvered their brushes and powdered models to prepare them for the runways. Amorepacific’s cosmetics brand HERA was behind the makeup of models for the 65 designer brands that participated in Seoul Fashion Week.

For fall-winter makeup looks in Korea, HERA is focusing on matte skin expression and understated colors. The key is to create a natural look, covering only blemishes and maintaining the original skin texture, according to HERA’s chief makeup artist Lee Jin-soo.

 
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)


HERA also showed how a single cosmetic product can be multifunctional. Lipsticks were applied on the cheeks as matching blushers, while eyeliners were spread lightly and widely across the eyes as eye shadow. The use of a single item for multiple purposes brings out harmony in the overall look, said Lee.

Seoul Fashion Week took place from Monday to Saturday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

The biannual event is the biggest in the fashion industry in Korea. Since the show in October 2015, HERA has been behind six seasons of Seoul Fashion Week including this one.

The event is hosted by Seoul metropolitan city and sponsored by HERA.


(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

