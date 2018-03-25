Music instructor booked over sexual harassment claim

Police launched a probe after a female student said on March 8 that she had been sexually harassed by the teacher.
|(Schoolmetoo Facebook Page)
The instructor had also called students over to his room during a camp, she said in the same Facebook post.
As more complaints about the instructor were filed, Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education is now looking into whether there were other victims among students who had participated in an after-school music club involving the teacher.
The part-time instructor used to be a regular music teacher at the same school. The school has dismissed the teacher from all his classes and forbidden access to students following the Facebook post.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)