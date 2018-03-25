Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Music instructor booked over sexual harassment claim

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Mar 25, 2018 - 16:50
  • Updated : Mar 25, 2018 - 16:50
The Cheongju Sangdang Police Station on Saturday booked an after-school instructor for alleged sexual harassment at a high school.

Police launched a probe after a female student said on March 8 that she had been sexually harassed by the teacher.

(Schoolmetoo Facebook Page)
“The teacher placed his head on my lap and forced me to clean his ears. I could not say anything because I had to enroll in a college with music,” she wrote on Facebook. 

The instructor had also called students over to his room during a camp, she said in the same Facebook post.

As more complaints about the instructor were filed, Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education is now looking into whether there were other victims among students who had participated in an after-school music club involving the teacher.

The part-time instructor used to be a regular music teacher at the same school. The school has dismissed the teacher from all his classes and forbidden access to students following the Facebook post.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114