Music instructor booked over sexual harassment claim

NATIONAL

(Schoolmetoo Facebook Page)

The Cheongju Sangdang Police Station on Saturday booked an after-school instructor for alleged sexual harassment at a high school.Police launched a probe after a female student said on March 8 that she had been sexually harassed by the teacher.“The teacher placed his head on my lap and forced me to clean his ears. I could not say anything because I had to enroll in a college with music,” she wrote on Facebook.The instructor had also called students over to his room during a camp, she said in the same Facebook post.As more complaints about the instructor were filed, Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education is now looking into whether there were other victims among students who had participated in an after-school music club involving the teacher.The part-time instructor used to be a regular music teacher at the same school. The school has dismissed the teacher from all his classes and forbidden access to students following the Facebook post.By Ahn Sang-yool ( koolsangon@heraldcorp.com