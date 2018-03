Rapper Yook Ji-dam clarifies rumors

ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Yook Ji-dam (Herald DB)

Female rapper Yook Ji-dam on Sunday posted a lengthy piece of writing on her social media account, containing information regarding the issues she had with her agency CJ E&M, as well as her past relationship with Wanna One’s Kang Daniel.Answering to a private comment to the blog post, Yook said that her relationship with Wanna One’s Kang Daniel lasted only about a month, ending just before Kang started filming the second season of “Produce 101.”I ended the relationship and told him to do well in the TV show,” Yook answered to another private comment. Rapper Yook also confessed that she used to fight back against hate comments because she wanted to make a show of her relationship with Kang.Meanwhile, Yook emphasized that the reason for posting the letter was not to clarify rumors concerning her relationship with the Wanna One member, but the unfair treatment she faced while she was with CJ E&M.By Shim Woo-hyun ( ws@heraldcorp.com