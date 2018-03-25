NK slams S. Korean military for backpedaling against peace mood

NATIONAL

North Korea blasted the South Korean military on Sunday for acting against the conciliatory mood developing on the Korean Peninsula, saying that the South is engaging in military maneuvers against Pyongyang.



The North criticized South Korea's decision to deploy F-35A stealth jets and moves to buy more long-range air-to-ground missiles as part of a bid to strengthen weapons systems.



The military is scheduled to formally unveil the first F-35A stealth fighter aircraft for its military in a rollout ceremony this week. Seoul's arms agency said it signed in February a purchase deal for 90 more Taurus bunker-buster missiles.







(Yonhap)

"(Such announcements) are open provocations against the negotiating party and a dangerous move that runs counter to the current mood for reconciliation and unity that the two Koreas had not witnessed in a long time," said a commentary carried by the North's ruling party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun.The commentary also said that "Negotiations and maneuvers for a war cannot stand together," and "Pursuing military options never works with us."Relations on the Korean Peninsula have thawed after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for rapprochement with Seoul in his New Year's message.A flurry of diplomatic moves has since been made, including the North's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games hosted by the South in February.The two Koreas have agreed to hold a summit between their leaders -- President Moon Jae-in and the North's Kim -- in late April at the truce village of Panmunjom, in what would be the third inter-Korean summit, following similar meetings in 2000 and 2007.Meanwhile, the South Korean armed forces, is reportedly expected to keep the F-35A ceremony low key amid the mood of detente on the peninsula. (Yonhap)