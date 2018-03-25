Lotte to hold first nondeal roadshow in Singapore, HK

BUSINESS

Lotte Corp.

South Korean retail giant Lotte Corp. said Sunday that it will host its first Non-Deal Roadshow as a holding company in Hong Kong and Singapore next week.Arranged by Nomura Securities and HSBC Fund Services, the NDR session is the first to be held by the conglomerate after it adopted a holding company structure in October.The NDR is a type of event held for investment, where executives hold discussions with current and potential investors. Nothing is offered for sale.Lotte’s interim leader Hwang Gak-kyu will attend the session, along with Lee Bong-chul, president of its finance division, and Lim Byung-yun, president of the group’s policy coordination.They will visit 30 investment groups in Hong Kong and Singapore to present its business strategies, portfolio, stakeholder policies and more, officials in Seoul said.Hwang has been leading the conglomerate after its Chairman Shin Dong-bin was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on charges of bribery and embezzlement.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)