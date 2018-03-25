Genesis EV concept car to debut at NY Motor Show

BUSINESS

Special edition of Genesis G90 unveiled in Los Angeles earlier this month (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor will unveil a concept vehicle of an electrified Genesis at the New York International Auto Show that kicks off next week, the company said Sunday.The concept car will be a gran turismo designed to show off Genesis’ long-distance driving range on electric power.Genesis, a luxury brand by the South Korean auto giant, plans to begin production of an electric sports coupe that can travel 500 kilometers per charge in 2021.Once the carmaker completes preparation for the platform of Genesis electric vehicles, it will be able to release various electric models in a short period of time.By 2025, Genesis will come up with at least four types of green cars, including a plug-in hybrid set to be released next year.Manfred Fitzgerald, senior vice president of Genesis, said the brand would enhance its green product segment to make the luxury brand sustainable and future-oriented.The Genesis EV concept car will offer a glimpse into the brand’s overall design of its future green cars, according to industry insiders, without providing details.Genesis’ expansion of the green segment comes alongside tightening measures on greenhouse gases around the world, according to industry observers.“The displacement volume of luxury cars is usually big so that makes it difficult for carmakers to comply with environmental regulations only with cars featuring combustion-engines,” a source said.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)