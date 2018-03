BUSINESS

The depreciation of the won that is usually detected upon North Korea’s nuclear tests was more substantial last year, when Pyongyang conducted its seventh test in September, a report by the Bank of Korea showed.The research team of the central bank reviewed changes in exchange rates over five working days after each of North Korea’s nuclear tests between March 2008 and Sept. 2017.The report noted that the steeper depreciation upon the latest nuclear test appears to have been impacted by already heightened geopolitical tension at the time of the detonation.