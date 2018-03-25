Go to Mobile Version

S. Korea knocked out of playoffs at women's curling worlds

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 25, 2018 - 10:51
  • Updated : Mar 25, 2018 - 10:51

South Korea has been knocked out of the playoffs at the World Women's Curling Championships in Canada.

South Korea fell to the United States 10-3 in the playoff match in North Bay, Ontario, on Saturday. (local time). The Americans will now move on to face Canada in the semifinals.


South Korea skip Kim Eun-jung calls for a sweep as they play Scotland at the women`s curling world championships Friday, March 23, 2018, in North Bay, Ontario. (AP-Yonhap)



South Korea had finished the round robin stage as the third seed with a record of eight wins and four losses, while the US squeezed into the playoffs as the sixth and last seed with a 6-6 record. And during the round robin play last Wednesday, South Korea beat the US 9-8.

But led by skip Jamie Sinclair, the US defeated South Korea handily in the rematch. The score was tied at 3-3 through eight ends before the Americans blew the game open with seven points in the ninth end.

South Korea, a surprise silver medalist at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, was trying to win its first world championships medal. Last year, South Korea ended in sixth place. (Yonhap)

