S. Korea knocked out of playoffs at women's curling worlds

SPORTS

South Korea has been knocked out of the playoffs at the World Women's Curling Championships in Canada.



South Korea fell to the United States 10-3 in the playoff match in North Bay, Ontario, on Saturday. (local time). The Americans will now move on to face Canada in the semifinals.







South Korea skip Kim Eun-jung calls for a sweep as they play Scotland at the women`s curling world championships Friday, March 23, 2018, in North Bay, Ontario. (AP-Yonhap)

South Korea had finished the round robin stage as the third seed with a record of eight wins and four losses, while the US squeezed into the playoffs as the sixth and last seed with a 6-6 record. And during the round robin play last Wednesday, South Korea beat the US 9-8.But led by skip Jamie Sinclair, the US defeated South Korea handily in the rematch. The score was tied at 3-3 through eight ends before the Americans blew the game open with seven points in the ninth end.South Korea, a surprise silver medalist at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, was trying to win its first world championships medal. Last year, South Korea ended in sixth place. (Yonhap)