Despite conciliatory mood, private sector exchanges between two Koreas remain stalled

NATIONAL

Despite a flurry of conciliatory moves between South Korea and North Korea and their planned historic summit about a month away, exchanges on the private level have remained stalled largely due to diplomatic hurdles, observers said Sunday.



A Busan-based committee, set up to carry out the terms of the June 15 joint declaration by the two Koreas on the private level, said its regular meeting with the North's representatives in Pyongyang that had been scheduled for this week has been delayed, a source said.



The Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation, chaired by a son of late President Kim Dae-jung, had planned a visit to Pyongyang soon seeking to discuss with its counterparts ways to expand private cooperation. But it has also been put off indefinitely.







Such changes of plans are largely attributable to diplomatic factors, sources familiar with the matter said.As Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to hold a state summit in April, any other non-governmental exchanges are granted lower priority under the current diplomatic climate, they said."The governments (of both sides) are concentrating all efforts on the 'big day' and it appears that they are brushing everything else aside," an official said, asking not to be named. "I bet Pyongyang is thinking the same."A South Korean government official said any private exchange is always under consideration and will "be approved if they meet requirements," including following procedures and submitting necessary documents, such as an official invitation from the North.Another obstacle for private-level exchanges is the tougher sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council and the ones imposed solely by the United States, sources said.North Korea ratcheted up its nuke and missile offensives last year including its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. The UN and Washington have since imposed fresh sanctions against the communist regime, largely aimed at restricting shipments of oil and other goods."We need to check everything if they in any way violate the sanctions put forward by the UN and US, even if we reach an aid deal with the North," the official added. (Yonhap)