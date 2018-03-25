[Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi] UAE and S. Korea, two strategic partners on right track

OPINION

Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi

It goes without saying that the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea have maintained distinguished bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the early 1980s. The Republic Of Korea opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1980, while the UAE opened its embassy in the Korean capital of Seoul in 1987. In 2009, the two countries upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.Despite being located on opposite sides of the Asian continent, each of the two nations has contributed significantly to the remarkable economic growth in the other country. The ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea found their roots in the principles of cooperation and mutual respect, and evolved into a strategic partnership between the two countries and peoples over recent years.It is with great pride that I consider the strategic partnership between our countries, for the UAE is the first and only country in the Middle East region to maintain a strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea.On this auspicious and historic visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the United Arab Emirates, marking his first visit to a Middle-Eastern nation since assuming presidency, I would like to hail the tremendous progress our two countries achieved on all levels.The trade volume between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea reached around $15 billion in 2017 and around 200 Korean companies are currently operating in the UAE.The volume of people-to-people exchanges between the two sides has increased significantly through visits by citizens of both countries, whether for business, leisure tourism or medical tourism, thanks to daily direct flights between the two countries.In the future, we expect an increase in people-to-people, cultural and educational exchanges, a development expected to create more convergence and mutual understanding between the two peoples.I would like to emphasize that my country is always welcoming and encouraging Korean companies to invest in the UAE, notably those that have a great reputation around the world.For Korean businessmen, I believe that Korean companies would receive special attention in the UAE due to the increased pace of cooperation and joint projects developed and built between the two countries. One of these remarkable projects is the Barakah nuclear power plant presently under construction in the UAE by a Korean consortium.On the occasion of this visit, I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Korean government and people for all their efforts to establish and maintain great relations with my country.Mutual visits of the leaders of the two countries bear witness to the strong bilateral ties our countries share in various fields together with the ever-growing volume of commercial, economic and cultural exchanges. Over the past few years, the two sides exchanged a number of visits at leadership level. These include visits made to South Korea by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, in 2007 as well as three visits made by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in 2010, 2012 and 2014.From the Korean side, three former presidents made visits to the UAE over the same period. These include the visit of the late former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2006, two visits by former President Lee Myung-bak in 2009 and 2011 and two visits by former President Park Geun-hye in 2014 and 2015. Previous visits played a key role in cementing bilateral ties between the two nations. During those visits, agreements were reached in various fields of cooperation.I am quite sure that President Moon’s visit will positively contribute to the promotion and enhancement of bilateral trade and joint investments in particular, and bolster the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi is ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Korea. -- Ed.