Joint surety for policy funds assistance to be halted: biz corporation

BUSINESS

South Korea's Small and Medium Business Corp. said Sunday it will no longer ask for joint surety for policy funds it provides to better allow people set up new companies.



The public corporation said the rules, which will go into effect Monday, come after the practice of asking for mutual guarantees for funds provided have been gradually curtailed over the years. After restrictions were imposed on not asking for a third party to stand surety for funds in 2012, only the owner of a business was required to offer repayment guarantees that could lead to seizing of assets and property.





Small and Medium Business Corp. (Yonhap)

SBC said with the ending of the joint surety practice, going forward, some 14,000 businesses are expected to benefit on an annual basis."The change will make it easier for young entrepreneurs (with little assets), in particular, to establish their own business without being excessively burdened with the repayment guarantees," a SBC executive said.He, however, said that to cope with any moral hazards that may arise, the corporation will use a review committee to check management practices of businesses that want to use the policy funds.Quantifiable scores on management performance and prospects will be calculated in detail to determine extent of support to be given to a particular venture, with those that fail to meet basic criteria to be excluded from support.In addition, entrepreneurs using funds will be required to sign transparency management contracts with failure to meet the agreement resulting in repayment of support offered and restrictions on future assistance. (Yonhap)