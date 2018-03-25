S. Korea fall 2-1 to Northern Ireland in football friendly

SPORTS

South Korea lost 2-1 to Northern Ireland in international friendly football match here on Saturday.



Northern Ireland's second half substitute Paul Smyth scored the late winner at Windsor Park in Belfast to defeat South Korea. It was South Korea's first loss this year.



The match was one of the two friendly matches before South Korea announce their final roster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in May. The men's national team will face Poland on Tuesday.



South Korea, led by head coach Shin Tae-yong, are in Group F at the World Cup in Russia, along with Germany, Mexico and Sweden.







South Korea`s midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon (C) is tackled by Northern Ireland`s midfielder Oliver Norwood during the international friendly football match between Northern Ireland and South Korea at at Windsor Park in Belfast on March 24, 2018. (AFP-Yonhap)

Shin had emphasized that the friendly with Northern Ireland was to prepare for their World Cup clash against Sweden.Wearing their new kit for the World Cup for the first time, Shin's side started with a 4-3-3 formation that featured the attacking trio of Son Heung-min, Kim Shin-wook and Kwon Chang-hoon.South Korea, ranked 59th in the latest FIFA rankings, drew first blood in the seventh minute against No. 24 Northern Ireland.Former Borussia Dortmund man Park Joo-ho lobbed the ball into the penalty area for Kwon, who finished nicely with his left foot for a 1-0 lead.It was Kwon's first international goal since September 2015.South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu stepped up in the 13th minute as he denied Gareth McAuley's close range strike. Jamie Ward's follow-up did find the back of the net, but his goal was ruled offside.Northern Ireland, led by head coach Michael O'Neill, made their first substitution in the 18th minute, when right back Conor McLaughlin came on for injured Aaron Hughes.O'Neill's side scored the equalizer in the 20th following a set piece. Two players ran over the ball before Oliver Norwood threaded his short free kick to Ward, who ran down the right side of the box. Ward then sent in a low cross, which Kim Min-jae put into his own net while trying to clear.South Korea had to replace Kim Jin-su in the 35th, as the former Hoffenheim left back appeared to be injured. Kim Min-woo filled in for him.The two sides exchanged shots early in the second half. Josh Magennis' left footed strike in the 47th minute was tipped away by goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu. In the 53rd, Lee Jae-sung's attempt went inches wide of the net and Park Joo-ho's strike four minutes later was stopped by goalkeeper Trevor Carlson, who was playing his first match for Northern Ireland.South Korea replaced Kwon for Red Bull Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan in the 61st. Northern Ireland followed with a double substitution a minute later with Conor Washington and Liam Boyce replacing Corry Evans and Ward.After another Lee Jae-sung left-footed strike missed the target, South Korea replaced their two central midfielders in the 67th: Jung Woo-young for Ki Sung-yueng and Lee Chang-min for Park Joo-ho. Northern Ireland also took off Jonny Evans for Craig Cathcart.In the 70th minute, the hosts deployed Patrick McNair for Norwood.Son, who scored 18 goals for Tottenham Hotspur this season, fired a left-footed strike in the 72nd, but went for a corner. The 25-year-old was then replaced by Yeom Ki-hun three minutes later.South Korea had a promising chance in the 80th minute. Lee Jae-sung set up Kim Shin-wook to score from the close range, but the towering strikers' effort was blocked by McLaughlin's sliding challenge. Two minutes later, Lee Chang-min unleashed a left-footed strike, but it flew over the net.Northern Ireland then made another substitution in the 82nd, when Paul Smyth came on for Jordan Jones.And it was Smyth who punished the visitors just four minutes after he entered the game. The Queens Park Rangers forward, who was making his Northern Ireland debut at age 20, fired a right-footed strike for the hosts' 2-1 lead.South Korea tried to level the score in the 89th with Kim Shin-wook's header, but it went wide. The Taeguk Warriors were given three minutes of stoppage time, but failed to score by the final whistle. (Yonhap)