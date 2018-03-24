S. Korean president heads to UAE for summit with Crown Prince

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in headed for the United Arab Emirates Saturday, ending his three-day state visit to Hanoi aimed at boosting his country's bilateral trade and cooperation with Vietnam.



Moon was set to arrive in Abu Dhabi later in the day. He is set to hold a bilateral summit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Sunday.



This is Moon's first official visit to UAE since he took office in May 2017.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and first lady Kim Jung-sook attend a wreath laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Vietnamese late President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP-Yonhap)

Moon earlier sent his chief of staff Im Jong-seok as a special envoy to UAE on an apparent fence-mending mission.Moon has refused to disclose details of any pending issues with UAE, but earlier reports suggested Seoul's former Lee Myung-bak administration may have entered unauthorized, if not illicit, agreements with the Middle Eastern country in exchange for the US$18.6 billion deal to build four nuclear power reactors in Barakah, UAE.Moon said his administration will work to revise the agreements, especially if they could jeopardize the safety or lives of South Korean people.Moon is accompanied by his chief of staff Im, who met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi during his trip there late last year. Moon's visit will end Tuesday in Dubai where the South Korean president is set to hold talks with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and prime minister of UAE, according to his office Cheong Wa Dae.(Yonhap)