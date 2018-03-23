Kakao M names new CEO

BUSINESS

New CEO Lee Je-wook (Kakao M)

An entertainment subsidiary of Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger, named a new CEO on Friday.Lee Je-wook was named as the new chief of Kakao M, a subsidiary of Kakao Corp. that operates South Korea's major music streaming service, Melon. The appointment was confirmed at a shareholders' meeting.Kakao M also changed its name from LOEN Entertainment Inc.Lee, who first started his career at SK in the Internet business, has worked at major contents firms for the past 20 years.In contrast, former CEO Park Sung-hoon had previously served in major consulting firms before heading Kakao M. (Yonhap)