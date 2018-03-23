Censorship agency asks video firms to punish 57 streamers for lewd content

The Korea Communications Standards Commission requested that video platform operators temporarily suspend the accounts of 51 online streamers for generating lewd content, and terminate the accounts of six streamers, whose content was deemed excessively explicit.
The state-run agency also demanded that the video service operators stop offering adult content for 14 days.
The commission, whose decision is taken as recommendations rather than legally binding orders for service operators, said it would establish a set of guidelines for online broadcasting and streaming services in partnership with video service operators.
