Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Censorship agency asks video firms to punish 57 streamers for lewd content

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Mar 23, 2018 - 18:10
  • Updated : Mar 23, 2018 - 18:10
South Korea’s internet censorship body on Friday asked video streaming firms to take punitive measures against dozens of creators for producing lewd content.

The Korea Communications Standards Commission requested that video platform operators temporarily suspend the accounts of 51 online streamers for generating lewd content, and terminate the accounts of six streamers, whose content was deemed excessively explicit. 

(123rf)

The state-run agency also demanded that the video service operators stop offering adult content for 14 days.

The commission, whose decision is taken as recommendations rather than legally binding orders for service operators, said it would establish a set of guidelines for online broadcasting and streaming services in partnership with video service operators.

By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114