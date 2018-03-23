Big Bang’s ‘Bang Bang Bang’ tops 300m views on YouTube

According to YG Entertainment, the video topped 300 million at around 6:30 p.m. The agency released a poster on its YG Life website celebrating the record number of views.
The music video was released on June 1, 2015, along with the single which was released as part of the group’s album, “MADE” in December 2016.
|(YG Entertainment)
This is the second music video by Big Bang to break 300 million views. The first was “Fantastic Baby,” released in 2012 as part of the group’s fifth EP, “ALIVE.”
Big Bang has more than 10 videos on YouTube with more than 100 million views, including “Bae Bae,” Loser,” “Fxxk It” and “Let’s Not Fall In Love,” which are all songs included in “MADE.”
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)