[Video] ‘What A Man Wants,’ romantic comedy of affairs

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Mar 23, 2018 - 13:00
  • Updated : Mar 23, 2018 - 13:01
The upcoming romantic comedy film “What A Man Wants” features the tempestuous affairs of four middle-aged characters.

“Why is it that we are constantly lonely, even if we fall in love, even if we get married?” reads the film’s tagline.



Shin Ha-kyun stars as Bong-soo, who once dreamt of being a top chef but is now the meek husband of Mi-young, played by Song Ji-hyo.

Bong-soo is led into the world of social media dating through his friend Seok-geun, played by Lee Sung-min. 

Shin Ha-kyun (left) and Song Ji-hyo attend a press conference for the film “What A Man Wants” at CGV Yongsan on Thursday. (Rumy Doo/The Korea Herald)

The film, a remake of the 2011 Czech “Men in Hope,” is helmed by director Lee Byung-hun.

A press conference for the film took place at CGV Yongsan on Thursday. The film hits theaters on April 5.

