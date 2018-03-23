[Video] ‘What A Man Wants,’ romantic comedy of affairs

ENTERTAINMENT

Shin Ha-kyun (left) and Song Ji-hyo attend a press conference for the film “What A Man Wants” at CGV Yongsan on Thursday. (Rumy Doo/The Korea Herald)

The upcoming romantic comedy film “What A Man Wants” features the tempestuous affairs of four middle-aged characters.“Why is it that we are constantly lonely, even if we fall in love, even if we get married?” reads the film’s tagline.Shin Ha-kyun stars as Bong-soo, who once dreamt of being a top chef but is now the meek husband of Mi-young, played by Song Ji-hyo.Bong-soo is led into the world of social media dating through his friend Seok-geun, played by Lee Sung-min.The film, a remake of the 2011 Czech “Men in Hope,” is helmed by director Lee Byung-hun.A press conference for the film took place at CGV Yongsan on Thursday. The film hits theaters on April 5.