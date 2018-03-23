Policeman accused of raping intoxicated woman

The 30-year-old patrol officer was booked without detention on charges of raping the victim, who was extremely intoxicated and therefore unable to consent, according to police.
Police have handed over the case to prosecutors with an indictment.
|(Yonhap)
The 24-year-old victim alleged that the suspect took her to a nearby motel and raped her at 7 p.m. on March 6, after having dinner and drinks at a restaurant in the Dong district of northeastern Daegu.
The victim told police that she was “intoxicated” at the time of the sexual assault.
Following the incident, the victim called 112 and dispatched police officers arrested the suspect on the spot.
The Daegu Dongbu Police Station, where the suspect works, has removed the patrol officer from his position and is reviewing the case for further disciplinary action.
The suspect has denied all allegations.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)