Samsung holds shareholders' meeting, heir apparent not in attendance

Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday held a shareholders' meeting in Seoul in which some 400 shareholders as well as major executives touched on current issues surrounding the company.Lee Jae-yong, heir apparent of the Samsung conglomerate, did not participate in the gathering. It was the first shareholders' meeting held by the tech giant since Lee was released from prison last month after being embroiled in a political scandal that led to impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye."Samsung Electronics had an outstanding year in 2017 as we achieved record results despite an uncertain business environment," Kwon Oh-hyun, the chairman of the board of directors, said."In 2018, we are committed to delivering another successful year by taking on new challenges and building the foundation for mid to long-term sustainable growth," Kwon added.Kwon noted that Samsung Electronics posted a record-high operating profit of 53.6 trillion won ($49.6 billion) last year, vowing to continue confronting new challenges down the road.Kwon also said Samsung will focus on increasing dividends throughout 2020 to share the company's robust earnings with shareholders."This year, the expansion of protectionism and geopolitical risks will remain as major uncertainties for the company's business environment, and the shift in the paradigm of the IT industry calls for the company to tackle challenges," Kwon said, adding that Samsung will prepare thoroughly and expand communication with shareholders.During the meeting, the planned 50-to-one stock split was approved by the shareholders. Trade of Samsung Electronics' shares will be suspended for a three-day period at end-April and early-May, although details may change.President and former Chief Financial Officer Lee Sang-hoon was elected to the Board and will take the role of Board Chairman, succeeding Chairman Kwon."This will mark the first time Samsung Electronics will separate the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer roles," Samsung said.The heads of the three divisions, namely Kim Ki-nam of device solutions, Kim Hyun-suk of consumer electronics, and Koh Dong-jin of IT & mobile communications, were also named to the board. (Yonhap)