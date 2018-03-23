[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week





Pacific Rim: Uprising

(US)

Opened March 21

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Directed by Steven S. DeKnight





Be With You

(Korea)

Opened March 14

Romance, Drama

Directed by Lee Jang-hoon





Woo-jin (So Ji-sub) and his son Ji-ho (Kim Ji-hwan) struggle to cope with the loss of Woo-jin’s wife Soo-ah (Son Ye-jin). Ji-ho believes that his mother will return during the rainy season, just like in his favorite fairy tale. One day, Soo-ah miraculously comes back without her memory.