[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Pacific Rim: Uprising
(US)
Opened March 21
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directed by Steven S. DeKnight
Be With You
(Korea)
Opened March 14
Romance, Drama
Directed by Lee Jang-hoon
Woo-jin (So Ji-sub) and his son Ji-ho (Kim Ji-hwan) struggle to cope with the loss of Woo-jin’s wife Soo-ah (Son Ye-jin). Ji-ho believes that his mother will return during the rainy season, just like in his favorite fairy tale. One day, Soo-ah miraculously comes back without her memory.
The Vanished
(Korea)
Opened March 7
Thriller
Directed by Lee Chang-hee
The body of recently deceased business mogul Yoon Sul-hee (Kim Hee-ae) goes missing, and widower Park Jin-han (Kim Kang-woo) is called in by the police for questioning.
It soon becomes apparent that Park hides a dark secret related to his wife’s death, and detective Woo Jung-sik (Kim Sang-kyung) attempts to dig up what Park has buried.
Tomb Raider
(US)
Opened March 8
Action, Adventure
Directed by Roar Uthaug
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone.
Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) is a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against “Kaiju.” He has since abandoned his training to become caught up in the criminal underworld.
When an unstoppable threat is unleashed, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi).