Debate over garrison decree roils South Korea

NATIONAL

Since the Syngman Rhee administration in 1950, the South Korean government has had the authority to issue a decree and mobilize the armed forces in order to maintain public order in the event of disasters and emergencies.



But the “garrison decree” has often been criticized as an excuse to suppress democratic protests, such as during the authoritarian administration of the 1970s. The late President Park Chung-hee mobilized troops several times to crack down on anti-government protestors.



Now the 68-year-old law is to be abolished amid controversy that the Ministry of National Defense had considered invoking the decree to suppress the candlelight demonstrations last year. The movement resulted in the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye, who is on trial for bribery and extortion.



“The Ministry of National Defense deems the garrison decree to be unconstitutional and unlawful. We will abolish it in accordance with relevant procedures,” the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea`s Ministry of National Defense. yonhap