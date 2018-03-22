Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Park Yong-maan re-elected as KCCI chairman

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Mar 22, 2018 - 20:46
  • Updated : Mar 22, 2018 - 20:46
The incumbent chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry was unanimously re-elected as the head of the organization representing the interests of businesses here on Thursday.

Accepting the chairman post, Park Yong-maan said he would turn the KCCI into a private think tank to better provide policy suggestions on industries, economy and labor.

Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-maan (KCCI)

“The KCCI will make full-pledged efforts to provide ideas on policy alternatives and reform to bring changes to the Korean economy. To do so, I intend to strengthen the KCCI’s research functions,” he said.

Park has led the KCCI since 2013 and stepped down as the chairman of Doosan Group in 2016, passing the baton to his nephew Park Jeong-won.

Though he remains as the head of the board of directors at Doosan Infracore, a machinery arm of the group, Park has been fully engaged as a representative of the KCCI.

Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114