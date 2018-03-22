SK Innovation’s new PR clip features hyperlapse technique

The Hyperlapse technique refers to a method of time-lapse photography designed to create motion shots, by moving a camera between each shot and combining the snaps into a clip.
SK Innovation’s clip features over 1,800 satellite images depicting business areas of the South Korean refiner, and uses 30 photos per second.
|A screen grab of SK Innovation’s new 1-minute promotional clip (SK Innovation)
These images signify that SK Innovation supplies battery for European electric vehicles; fosters cooperation with Chinese counterparts to build chemical plants; is in charge of operating a shale gas extraction field in Oklahoma; and that its lubricant ranked No. 1 in Russia.
Italian video artist Matteo Archondis contributed to the project led by SK Innovation. His works have been featured on PetaPixel, Discovery Channel and Hyperbeast.
The 1-minute clip was the fourth to be produced under a promotional project called “Big Picture of Innovation,” which kicked off in 2016.
