SK Innovation’s new PR clip features hyperlapse technique

A screen grab of SK Innovation’s new 1-minute promotional clip (SK Innovation)

SK Innovation on Thursday released a new promotional clip made using the hyperlapse technique combined with satellite images of the earth.The Hyperlapse technique refers to a method of time-lapse photography designed to create motion shots, by moving a camera between each shot and combining the snaps into a clip.SK Innovation’s clip features over 1,800 satellite images depicting business areas of the South Korean refiner, and uses 30 photos per second.The clip centers on electric vehicles cruising in European countries like France and Spain, China’s chemical plants, a shale gas extracting field in Oklahoma in the United States, as well as parts of Russia swathed in snow.These images signify that SK Innovation supplies battery for European electric vehicles; fosters cooperation with Chinese counterparts to build chemical plants; is in charge of operating a shale gas extraction field in Oklahoma; and that its lubricant ranked No. 1 in Russia.Italian video artist Matteo Archondis contributed to the project led by SK Innovation. His works have been featured on PetaPixel, Discovery Channel and Hyperbeast.The 1-minute clip was the fourth to be produced under a promotional project called “Big Picture of Innovation,” which kicked off in 2016.By Son Ji-hyoung