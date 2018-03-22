Oh My Girl confirms April 2 release

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser image for Oh My Girl’s upcoming release (WM Entertainment)

Oh My Girl on Thursday confirmed earlier reports that the K-pop act will release a new record on April 2.According to its agency WM Entertainment, the group is currently putting the finishing touches on the new song, which comes after the EP “Secret Garden” released in January.The group at midnight Wednesday uploaded on its official social media pages a teaser image that showed bananas falling from the sky and three monkeys buried underneath them.Oh My Girl reportedly shot the music video for its new song on Wednesday and Thursday.It held a series of mini concerts from January to February under the title “Secret Garden,” demonstrating a different set list and concept.The group debuted in 2015 as an eight-piece group with the EP “Oh My Girl.” One of its members JinE recently left the group.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)