Professor complains he failed to get embassy job due to critical views of govt. policies

NATIONAL

A diplomat-turned-law professor claimed Thursday that he has been dropped from consideration for economic minister at the country's embassy in the United States due to his allegedly critical views of government policies.



Choi Won-mok, who is teaching at Ewha Womans University, said he was told that he ranked first in the initial evaluation process "by a large margin" among three candidates shortlisted for the post.



Yonhap reported last Friday that Yeo Han-koo, a commerce ministry official currently dispatched to the embassy as a commercial attache, has been tentatively picked for the post.



Yonhap obtained Choi's 22-minute-long phone conversation with a vetting official presumed to belong to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, in which the official took issue with the professor's media contributions deemed critical of the government.







It was presumed to have been recorded in late February when the verification process was underway.In the conversation, the official said Choi must be the best candidate for the post given his expertise and long experience in the trade field. But he also brought up the issue of several of his previous writings, saying he might not be in line with the philosophy of the Moon Jae-in government.The official also pointed out that Choi continued "up until recently" to write op-ed pieces that seemed to be out of sync with the government's policy direction.Choi protested that his writings are meant to provide constructive policy alternatives."They even seem to portray me as an anti-government person," Choi earlier told Yonhap News Agency. "What is wrong with a professor providing critical views? That is what a professor has to do."Choi started his career at the foreign ministry in 1991 and spent most of his time dealing with trade issues before moving to the university in 2001.A government official involved in personnel affairs, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, said all aspects should be considered in the evaluation process while declining to comment on speculation about Choi. He said the final decision on the job has yet to be made and that the verification process is still ongoing.The next economic minister at the embassy is expected to play a more important role than predecessors, as the official has to deal with looming trade disputes with the protectionist Donald Trump administration. The three-year term of the current minister is to end in April. (Yonhap)