Choi Soo-young to star in ‘Memories of a Dead End’

ENTERTAINMENT

Choi Soo-young (Echo Global Group)

Choi Soo-young, better known as Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation, is to take a leading role in a Korean-and-Japanese-made film.Choi will play a leading role in the film “Memories of a Dead End,” based on a novel written by Japanese writer Banana Yoshimoto. It depicts how a female character faces a life-changing moment. The film will start shooting in April in Japan.Choi debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007. She did not renew her contract with the agency S.M. Entertainment in October 2017 and is now signed with Echo Global Group.It is not her first time cast in a film. She took a supporting role in the film “Hello Schoolgirl” in 2008. The singer-actress was recently featured in MBC’s Saturday-Sunday drama “Man Who Sets the Table.”(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)