Korean president embarks on state visit to Vietnam

NATIONAL

Korean President Moon Jae-in left Thursday for Vietnam for a three-day state visit aimed at improving his country's ties and economic cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.



Moon's trip will begin with a visit to Vietnam's national football team, led by Korean coach Park Hang-seo, according to his office Cheong Wa Dae.



Park's team finished second in the Asian Football Confederation U-23 Championship, held in China in January.



In an earlier interview with Vietnam's official newspaper, The People, the Korean president said Park and his team's recent achievement demonstrated the joint strength of the two countries.





(Yonhap)

"I am glad for the team in that it symbolically showed through sport the 'Korea-Vietnam magic' that Vietnam and Korea can achieve anything when they join their strength," he said.The Korean president is set to hold a bilateral summit with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on Friday.He will also meet three other national leaders of Vietnam on the same day. They are Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.Moon will attend a state dinner to be hosted by his Vietnamese counterpart, Quang, later Friday, according to Cheong Wa Dae.The trip will mark Moon's first state visit in the year and only second to a Southeast Asian nation after his state visit to Indonesia late last year.The Korean president has pledged to visit all 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which are an important part of his New South Policy that seeks to expand the focus of Seoul's international policy to its Asian neighbors.The purpose of Moon's trip to Vietnam is twofold as Seoul is moving to greatly boost its economic ties with one of the fastest growing economies in the Southeast Asian region.Bilateral trade between Korea and Vietnam came to $63.9 billion in 2017, Moon said earlier.Seoul seeks to increase the trade volume to more than $100 billion in 2020.Korea is already Vietnam's second-largest trading partner, and Vietnam is Korea's fourth-largest."Korea will continue to seek ways to boost its cooperation with Vietnam so that it can contribute to realizing Vietnam's goal of building an industrialized modern nation by 2020," Moon said in his interview with the Vietnamese newspaper.On Saturday, the Korean president will head for the second and last destination in his two-nation trip, the United Arab Emirates, where he will make a four-day state visit.(Yonhap)