NK's rubber-stamp parliament to hold meeting April 11

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea's parliament plans to convene a session next month, state media said Thursday, ahead of its planned summits with South Korea and the United States.The sixth session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly will be held on April 11, the Korean Central News Agency said in a short dispatch.The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the constitution, but it actually rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.The SPA holds a plenary session every April to deal with budgets, cabinet overhaul and other issues. Hundreds of deputies attend the meeting.The meeting comes ahead of leader Kim Jong-un's planned summits with President Moon Jae-in in late April and with US President Donald Trump in May.Trump has agreed to meet with Kim after more than a year of heightened tensions sparked by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.South Korean special envoys who met the North's leader in early March told Trump that Kim expressed commitment to denuclearization.The assembly usually makes decisions over national affairs, but this year's session will likely receive keen attention over what external messages the North will send ahead of the summits.At a parliamentary meeting in April 2012, the North stipulated in the preamble of its Constitution that the country is a nuclear state.The following year, the SPA adopted a law codifying its possession of nuclear weapons for self-defense and consolidating its status as a nuclear weapons state.At last year's session, the North revived a parliamentary foreign affairs commission for the first time in 19 years, a move seen as aimed at improving its external relations amid tough international sanctions.(Yonhap)