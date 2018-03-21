Gwangju center runs cultural programs for students

LIFE&STYLE

Gwangju International Center is offering cultural tours for students this spring to help them get to know the city.



The Gwangju International Students’ Family Invitation Program that starts on June 28 is a four-night tour for foreign students who may also bring along up to two family members.



There are four days of activities, including an introduction to the May 18 pro-democracy uprisings that happened in Gwangju in 1980 and a visit to related sites on the second day, visits to Suncheon Nagan Folk Village and Seonggwang Temple, and a trip on the Yeosu Ocean Rail Bikes.



The tour is free for the students and 100,000 won for each family member, including accommodation, meals and the cost of visiting the sites.



Separately, the GIC will run a one-day guided tour to Gwangju Confucian School, sites in Yangnim-dong and Yangdong Market on March 31. The tour costs 20,000 won.



Registration closes for the family program in April, and sign-ups for the one-day tour end Monday.



More information is available at gic.or.kr.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)