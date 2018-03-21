Gwangju Performance Project opens 10-minute play contest

LIFE&STYLE

The Gwangju Performance Project is seeking scripts for a 10-minute play festival to celebrate seven years of activities in June.



Playwrights from all over South Korea, of all nationalities, are encouraged to submit their work for the Pen in Ten fest, to be staged in Gwangju on the fourth weekend of June.



Cash prizes will be awarded for best script, production and actor, as well as for the people’s choice.



Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges, except for the people’s choice award, which is to be voted on by the festival participants and audience members.



All submissions must be an original work by the submitting playwright. Plagiarism is forbidden and offending playwrights will be disqualified.



There is a submission fee of 10,000 won per script, with a deadline of 6 p.m. on March 31.



Visit the GPP website at www.gwangjutheatre.com for more detailed rules and instructions on how to register and submit scripts.







