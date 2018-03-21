Seoul City recruiting companies for Global Startup Center

LIFE&STYLE

Seoul Metropolitan Government is searching for promising foreign-run startups to move into its Global Startup Center in Yongsan.



Separate from Seoul Global Center, which runs a similar program, the center has been in operation since 2016 and has supported the establishment of 77 expat startups.



The center is looking to recruit 20 new companies. Those chosen will be offered office space at the center for one year, which can be extended by three years dependent on annual review.



Successful applicants will also receive up to 10 million won ($9,350) in support funding, and mentoring on tech, accounting and legal issues.



Companies must have one or more foreign staff member in a decision-making role and be less than three years old.



Applications should be made through seoulgsc.com by March 30.



Those who make it through the initial screening process will be asked to make a presentation from April 23-24. The residence begins in May.



Contact apply@seoulgsc.com or (02) 718-1170 for more information.







