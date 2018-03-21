Seoul Players to stage ‘Imaginary Invalid’

LIFE&STYLE

Michael Everhard is to lead the cast as Argan in Seoul Players’ production of Moliere’s “Imaginary Invalid.” (Robert Michael Evans)

Seoul Players will stage Moliere’s “Imaginary Invalid” from this weekend.The play is a comedy centered on Argan, a hypochondriac who plans to marry off his daughter to a doctor who can treat him. His daughter has other ideas.The plot unfolds as the other characters busy themselves around the attention-seeking Argan, in attempts to further their own interests.The play was written in the 17th century, but Seoul Players’ production will be based on a version of the play that has been adapted for the modern era, based on a new translation by Dan Smith.“His translation brings this play into the 21st century with word choices and syntax. Also with updated humor that can be found in the lines and interpretation of the script,” said Sarah Grover, the play’s producer and stage manager.“To add to the modern script, we have interpreted the play as to not be set in any specific time, so our costumes are not 1700s’ specifically but chosen in context with the character and their underlying motivations,” she said. “If a character has deceitful traits, then that would be represented by a specific color in their costume and a different make up choice.“We have also chosen to have a more minimal, modern set. It is minimal so that we can let the acting and costumes speak for themselves.”She said that music choice and choreography were other ways that the actors have brought the play into our era.“This is not a full musical, but it definitely has a few big numbers,” she said. “Most audience members will recognize at least a few of the numbers and I hope will be impressed with our dancing and singing.”The play will be staged at Yeolim Hall in Jongno on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and then again on March 31 and April 1.Tickets are 15,000 won in advance and 20,000 won at the door. Visit www.seoulplayers.org for more information and reservations.The play is in English with Korean subtitles.By Paul Kerry (paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)