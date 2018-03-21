Boeing plans to open technology research center in Korea

|Darren Hulst, senior managing director of market analysis and sales support for Boeing, speaks during a press conference in Seoul last week. (Boeing)
The main area of research in Korea will include autonomy, artificial intelligence, avionics, analytics, smart cabins and smart factories, the company said in a statement.
“Korea is home to premier talent and industrial partners, as well as policies that foster innovation development. These factors combine to make Korea an ideal collaborator on aerospace innovations that will change the world,” said Greg Hyslop, Boeing’s chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering, test and technology.
Boeing said talks are currently under way with the South Korean government to confirm details, such as the location, scale of investment and the opening date of the center.
The US aircraft maker currently operates five technology research centers in the US and six overseas including China.
The upcoming research center in Korea will be Boeing’s 12th technology research center overall, the company said, adding that it would hire local technology experts when the facility opens.
“Korea is one of the most innovative and technology-driven countries in the world, and the new center will serve as a great test bed for Boeing to collaborate and develop future technologies with many leading organizations in Korea,” said Eric John, president of Boeing Korea.
“I am also excited that this opportunity will generate advanced engineering jobs for next-generation local talent.”
Currently, more than 48 Korean companies provide products and services for Boeing production and operations. Last year, Boeing spent more than $400 million doing business with Korean companies.
In a recent interview with The Korea Herald, Boeing said it has been working with South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics to incorporate high-speed mobile technology and next-generation information systems into its latest airplane models.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)