Moon's plan for Constitution eyes decentralization, fairer economy

NATIONAL

Senior Civil Affairs Secretary Cho Kuk announces the second part of the government`s proposal on Constitution amendment on Wednesday. Yonhap

Local governments’ autonomy will be increased and economic polarization addressed through stronger economic democratization clauses, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday, in revealing the second part of its constitutional amendment bill.The second part of the government’s proposal focuses on elements of the Constitution concerning the economy and decentralization of government.Measures aimed at economic democratization include the controversial concept of viewing land as a public resource.“Economic polarization is hampering economic development and social integration. If such problems are not addressed, the future of Korea can only be dark,” Cho Kuk, senior secretary for civil affairs, said.“To resolve the issue of increasing social inequality, the concept of land as public resource that allows special restrictions or obligations to be imposed when necessary for efficient use and (to protect) the public nature of land will be stipulated.”While critics say the concept violates the property rights, Cho said the proposed changes only reinforce a concept already recognized by the Constitution, citing Articles 23 and 122 of the current Constitution.Article 122 states that the government may impose restrictions or obligations on land to ensure “efficient and balanced utilization, development and preservation,” according to relevant laws. Article 22 states that compensation will be provided according to law when private property is expropriated or subjected to restrictions due to public necessity.In addition, the government proposes adding the term “co-prosperity” to Article 119 of the Constitution, which includes the phrase “democratize the economy through harmony among the economic agents.”Regarding decentralization, Cho said the government bill aims to address the imbalance between Seoul and surrounding regions with the rest of the country.As Seoul is dependent on an inflow of people from other regions, Cho said that allowing further concentration of people and resources in the capital could lead to the decimation of other regions, and ultimately the “decimation of the nation.”According to Cheong Wa Dae, at the current rate of population decrease in areas outside Seoul and surrounding regions, 37 percent of all cities, counties and districts could disappear within the next 30 years.As part of President Moon Jae-in’s decentralization plans, the government proposes a number of changes to the Constitution focusing on giving more authority to local governments, facilitating more public participation in local governance and swift implementation of related changes.The government proposes adding the phrase that the “Republic of Korea promotes decentralization” to Article 1 of the Constitution, and giving local governments more autonomy in legislations.In the proposal, local government’s legislative authority will be changed from “within the limits” to “within the limits of not violating” laws. In addition, the government proposes giving local governments more freedom regarding local taxes.In addition to decentralization- and economy-related changes, the government proposes stipulating that the capital of the country is designated according to related laws, and to add clauses that prevent former civil servants from abusing governmental connections.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)