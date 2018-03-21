Go to Mobile Version

Mamamoo’s Solar to hold first solo concerts

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Mar 21, 2018 - 18:01
  • Updated : Mar 21, 2018 - 18:01
Solar of K-pop act Mamamoo will hold her first concerts as a solo artist next month, her agency announced Tuesday.

According to RBW, the singer will hold concerts on April 27 and 28 at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. The repertoire will consist of songs from her “Solar Gamsung” project, in which she released reimagined versions of old Korean pop songs.

Solar of Mamamoo (RBW)


During the concerts, she will also reveal the latest song of the project, along with others written by her.

Mamamoo vowed this year that each member would get a chance to build their individual careers. Wheein has announced that she will release her solo song in April.

On March 7, Mamamoo released its sixth EP “Yellow Flower.”


(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

