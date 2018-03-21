Six-member advance team for S. Korea's art troupe to visit NK this week

NATIONAL

A six-member South Korean advance team will visit North Korea this week to check venues for a South Korean art troupe's planned performances in Pyongyang, a government official said Wednesday.



The team of government officials and experts will fly to the North via Beijing on Thursday for a three-day visit, as the South's 160-member art troupe will visit Pyongyang from March 31 to April 3 for two concerts, according to Seoul's unification ministry.



The performances will be held at the 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theater and the Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium, which can accommodate some 12,000 spectators.



"Experts on performances are expected to check technical and practical matters like lights, stages, sound," Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman at the Ministry of Unification, told a press briefing.



The advance team also includes Tak Hyun-min, a protocol presidential aide to President Moon Jae-in. Tak previously organized K-pop concerts and is currently designing major events at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.South Korea's art troupe will include pop singers, including contemporary Korean pop legend Cho Yong-pil, the five-member girl group Red Velvet and Seohyun, a former member of South Korean pop group Girls' Generation.The set lists for concerts were not decided at inter-Korean talks held Tuesday at the truce village of Panmunjom, according to Yoon Sang, a popular composer named the musical director for Seoul's art troupe.The advance team and the art troupe are expected to stay at the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang, which has been frequented by foreigners visiting the North.Baik said that South Korea is fully consulting with the US over the planned performances to prevent its preparations from hampering international sanctions on North Korea. (Yonhap)