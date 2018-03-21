Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

[Video] New melodrama to feature Han Hye-jin as dying woman

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Mar 21, 2018 - 13:55
  • Updated : Mar 21, 2018 - 13:57
The upcoming series “Let’s Look at the Sunset Holding Hands” is a melodrama featuring mid-life adults, a genre which has become relatively rare among the deluge of police thrillers in Korea recently, according to director Jung Ji-in.



Han Hye-jin stars as Nam Hyun-ju, a woman who discovers she is afflicted with a fatal hereditary brain tumor. In the last days of her life, she wavers between her architect husband, Kim Do-young, played by Yoon Sang-hyun, and her doctor, played by Kim Tae-hoon.

Han Hye-jin (left) and Yoon Sang-hyun pose at a press conference at the MBC headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Rumy Doo/The Korea Herald)

Yoon In-young stars as Shin Da-hye, an old flame of Nam’s husband who further complicates the precarious relationships.

A press conference for the show took place at the MBC headquarters in northwestern Seoul on Tuesday.

The show begins airing on MBC on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

(doo@heraldcorp.com)  

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114