[Video] New melodrama to feature Han Hye-jin as dying woman

Han Hye-jin stars as Nam Hyun-ju, a woman who discovers she is afflicted with a fatal hereditary brain tumor. In the last days of her life, she wavers between her architect husband, Kim Do-young, played by Yoon Sang-hyun, and her doctor, played by Kim Tae-hoon.
|Han Hye-jin (left) and Yoon Sang-hyun pose at a press conference at the MBC headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Rumy Doo/The Korea Herald)
Yoon In-young stars as Shin Da-hye, an old flame of Nam’s husband who further complicates the precarious relationships.
A press conference for the show took place at the MBC headquarters in northwestern Seoul on Tuesday.
The show begins airing on MBC on Wednesday at 10 p.m.
