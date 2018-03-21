[Video] New melodrama to feature Han Hye-jin as dying woman

ENTERTAINMENT

Han Hye-jin (left) and Yoon Sang-hyun pose at a press conference at the MBC headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Rumy Doo/The Korea Herald)

The upcoming series “Let’s Look at the Sunset Holding Hands” is a melodrama featuring mid-life adults, a genre which has become relatively rare among the deluge of police thrillers in Korea recently, according to director Jung Ji-in.Han Hye-jin stars as Nam Hyun-ju, a woman who discovers she is afflicted with a fatal hereditary brain tumor. In the last days of her life, she wavers between her architect husband, Kim Do-young, played by Yoon Sang-hyun, and her doctor, played by Kim Tae-hoon.Yoon In-young stars as Shin Da-hye, an old flame of Nam’s husband who further complicates the precarious relationships.A press conference for the show took place at the MBC headquarters in northwestern Seoul on Tuesday.The show begins airing on MBC on Wednesday at 10 p.m.