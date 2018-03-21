[Trending] #HeavySnow #March #Busan

A blizzard hit a host of regions in Korea on Wednesday morning, including Busan and Daegu in southeastern areas where snowfall is rare in March.
About 3.3 centimeters of snow had accumulated in Daegu as of 8 a.m., marking the heaviest snowfall in late March since 1907, according to the Daegu Branch Office of Meteorology.
Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heavy snow warning for Jeju Island on Wednesday morning. Thirty-three cities located in North Gyeongsang Province, North Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province, including Daegu, Gyeongju, Daejeon, Geochang and Taebaek, are currently under heavy snow advisories.
The unexpected snowfall made the phrase “Busan Snow” shoot to the top rank of Naver’s real-time trending bar at around 7 a.m., as the term “Heavy Snow Advisory” swept Twitter as well.
An official tweet from the government announcing heavy snow advisories was retweeted over 870 times, while about 2,400 tweets with the keyword spread through social media.
“A heavy snow advisory in March? It’s like ‘Frozen,’” a Twitter user said, referring to the Disney animated film and posting a picture of snow in a backyard.
겁나 3월에 대설주의보라니 겨울왕국이 따로 없네ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/ISJeUGHakv— Nderland (@kryeol18) 2018년 3월 20일
“A heavy snow advisory has been issued in Daegu today, but I bet heat wave warnings will hit the city in 3 months,” another Twitter user said.
One Twitter user shared a video with a caption saying, “Can you believe it? It’s snowing in Busan.”
부산 눈 실화? pic.twitter.com/iIi3hltJRW— 섬/서점 가야함 (@Budless_Rose) 2018년 3월 20일
