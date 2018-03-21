Vietnam suspends trading of certain NK items in line with UNSC resolutions

NATIONAL

Vietnam has temporarily suspended the trade of "certain" North Korean products in line with two UN Security Council resolutions adopted in the wake of its missile and nuclear provocations.



In its implementation report recently submitted to the UN sanctions committee and disclosed Wednesday, Vietnam also said it has not granted new work authorizations for the North Korean people since September.



"Vietnam has decided to temporarily suspend the export and import of certain items of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Security Council resolutions," the report said, using the North's official name.







(AP/Yonhap)

It did not specify the timing and items for the embargo."Vietnam has not granted or reissued work authorizations for nationals of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Vietnam since Sept. 11, 2017," it added.The country also said that it is reviewing the situation of North Korean workers living in its provinces and cities to ensure the full implementation of the resolutions.The implementation report was in line with Resolution 2371 and Resolution 2375, which the UNSC adopted in August and September, respectively, after the North conducted intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear tests.Vietnam said those steps are part of its efforts to support disarmament and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction.It also vowed to keep faithfully implementing relevant UNSC resolutions in close cooperation with the global body in reigning in the North's nuclear and missile programs. (Yonhap)