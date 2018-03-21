Korean forward vows to utilize European experience for nat'l football team

SPORTS

DUBLIN -- Red Bull Salzburg's South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan said Tuesday in Dublin that he will try to utilize his experience with the Austrian club to help the men's national football team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Hwang has scored 11 goals in 29 matches this season for Salzburg. Although he suffered a thigh injury in the middle of the season, his aggressive play on the pitch has helped Salzburg stay atop the league and reach the UEFA Europe League quarterfinals.



"I learned lots of things in Europe by competing with good players and clubs," Hwang told reporters in Dublin before the national team's training. "With my European experience, I want to help the national team and satisfy what the coach wants me to do."







South Korean national team train for the first time at FAI National Training Center in Dublin on March 20. (Yonhap)

Hwang is one of the 23 players called by head coach Shin Tae-yong to play two friendly matches in Europe. South Korea will face Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday and will take on Poland three days later.In Dublin, where the national team will train for three days before departing for Belfast, Hwang is the roommate of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min. On the pitch, however, Hwang needs to compete with veteran forwards like Kim Shin-wook and Lee Keun-ho to become Son's partner. Hwang said he expects good competition with older teammates."Kim Shin-wook is strong in the air, and Lee Keun-ho knows how to change the atmosphere of the match," he said. "I don't see myself as better than them, but I will talk with my coach and see what I can do for this team."Born in January 1996, Hwang will be the second youngest player on the national team. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defender Kim Min-jae, born in November 1996, is the youngest. Hwang, however, said he is happy to play with his friend."I'm used to playing with older players," he said. "I've been here long without having my fellow players on the national team, but now that I have (Kim) Min-jae, I think we can help each other and play well."Hwang is also eligible to play for the Asian Games in Indonesia in August. The competition is open to footballers who are aged 23 or younger, but since it's not organized by FIFA, he needs approval from his club."If the under-23 team wants me, of course I'm ready to help," he said. "But we first have the World Cup, and my club has yet to talk about the Asian Games." (Yonhap)