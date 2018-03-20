SKT’s first Facebook recruiting event draws 15,000

BUSINESS

SK Telecom said Tuesday its first online recruiting event through Facebook Live drew about 15,000 viewers a day earlier, suggesting a new way of hunting for talent.According to the mobile carrier, 14,939 Facebook users viewed one of the two live recruiting sessions held online for the first time.Officials in charge of recruitment at SKT staged a talk show at a studio, introducing the firm’s recruiting process. They answered questions asked by Facebook viewers in real time.The live sessions were also shared 42 times, receiving 1,697 likes and 792 replies at last count, the firm said.Considering the mobile operator attracted about 600 participants to its offline recruitment briefings held at 12 university campuses in the first six months of last year, the first online event was a success, according to one company official.“College students responded well to the new attempt,” said an SKT official. “Young job seekers are highly interested in not only applying for positions, but also designing their career paths in the long run.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.om)