KT partners with Lina Life Insurance to provide AI-based health care services

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding Monday to improve Lina’s digital health care services by adding KT’s AI platform technologies at the insurer’s headquarters in central Seoul.
Under the agreement, KT’s AI GiGA Genie speaker will offer users informative health care content insurance services provided by Lina, including dental care tips for kids, descriptions of medial terms and insurance bills.
There are more than 600,000 GiGA Genie users as of this month, according to KT.
|Benjamin Hong, CEO of Lina Life Insurance (left), poses with Koo Hyun-mo, president of KT's corporate planning group after signing a MOU on artificial intelligence cooperation at Lina's head office in central Seoul on Monday. (KT)
“This partnership will mark GiGA Genie’s expansion into the insurance and health care sector, which will offer great convenience for its users,” said a KT official.
KT will also provide speech-to-text conversion and text analysis technologies to the insurer to help improve the company’s call center system for customers.
The partnership will enable Lina to analyze its customer information in real time based on KT’s technologies, and provide automatic renewals of contracts and recommendations of other insurance products based on big data.
The two companies will cooperate in the areas of the fifth-generation network, the internet of things and other media services in the long run, the agreement said.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)