Govt. proposal seeks to promote human rights of all people, not just citizens

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The government proposal for a constitutional revision seeks to promote and enhance the basic human rights of all people in the country, instead of just Korean citizens, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday."Considering the level of human rights the international community expects from us and more than 2 million foreign residents in our society, there is a need to expand the subject of basic human rights to people from citizens," Cho Kuk, the top aide to President Moon Jae-in for civil affairs, said."There are given rights, such as the right not to be tortured, that must be protected regardless of one's nationality and in any country," he told a press briefing.Such basic rights also include the right to dignity and the pursuit of happiness, equality, freedom and privacy.However, social safety-related rights, such as the right to education, will still be limited to local residents and citizens.Such changes are included in the government-proposed constitutional revision, which Cheong Wa Dae has said will be submitted to the National Assembly early next week.The proposed bill must first go through a parliamentary vote before it can be put to a national referendum.The constitutional amendment, if implemented, will mark the first of its kind since 1987.The government-proposed revision also seeks to stipulate the government's responsibility to ensure and protect the safety and lives of people, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.The move follows the tragic sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014, which left more than 300 people dead or missing."As seen in the Sewol tragedy and various accidents, including recent homicide cases, our society is no longer safe from accidents. Therefore, the government has stipulated its duty to protect the people from dangers and to prevent disasters while clarifying the people's right to life and right to live safely," Cho said.The revision also seeks to enhance, if not establish, the people's right to recall their elected representatives and officials."The next constitutional amendment must be a people-oriented revision that strengthens the basic rights and power of the people," he said.Cheong Wa Dae is set to release additional details of its own proposal for a constitutional revision over the next two days.The president earlier said the government will withdraw its own proposal should the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement and come up with their own proposal in time.Moon has repeatedly stressed the need to put a constitutional revision to vote concurrently with the June 13 local elections, which he says will save at least 120 billion won ($112 million) in taxpayers' money.The move puts the deadline for any revision bill at March 26, as the parliament requires 60 days for its deliberations while a national referendum requires an additional 18 days for public notice before a vote.(Yonhap)