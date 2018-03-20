Hite Jinro opens pub in Hong Kong

BUSINESS

Hite Jinro Co., a major South Korean liquor maker, said Tuesday it has opened a flagship pub in Hong Kong, as it moves to expand its overseas presence.



The pub, in Hong Kong's popular entertainment district of Lan Kwai Fong, opened early this month, selling Hite Jinro's beer and Korean distilled liquor soju, according to the company.



Hite Jinro Co., a major South Korean liquor maker, shows its pub in Hong Kong, which opened on March 1. (Yonhap)

It is Hite Jinro's second bar in a foreign country, following its Korean-style covered street bar, called "pojangmacha," in Hanoi, Vietnam, which opened last year."The new pub will play a key role in raising the brand awareness among locals and introducing Korean drinking culture in the Hong Kong market," a company official said.Hite Jinro exported some 400,000 cases of beer -- 20 bottles of 500 ml beer per case -- to Hong Kong in 2017, up 30 percent from the previous year, it said. (Yonhap)