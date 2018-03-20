Korean PM has brief encounter with Japan's crown prince

NATIONAL

BRASILIA -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon had a brief encounter with Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito on the sidelines of an international conference in Brazil on Monday and talked about relations between the two countries and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, officials said.



The three-minute meeting happened as Lee approached Naruhito and offered his greetings ahead of the opening of the 8th World Water Forum at Brazil's foreign ministry in Brasilia. Both Lee and Naruhito delivered keynote speeches at the forum.



During the meeting, Lee asked Naruhito for support for efforts to improve relations between the two countries. The crown prince said in response that, as a person studying history, he hopes good relations will be established based on reflection on the past, according to officials.





South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (L) shakes hands with Japan`s Crown Prince Naruhito during a meeting in Brasilia on Monday. (Photo courtesy of the prime minister`s office-Yonhap)

Lee also briefed Naruhito on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, saying South Korea is trying to keep the momentum of inter-Korean talks alive in order to pursue a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue, according to officials.Referring to fast-moving developments such as the upcoming summits between the South and the North and between the North and the United States, Lee said certain changes are taking place and asked for Japan's understanding and support for those changes and for Seoul's efforts to peacefully resolve the nuclear issue.Naruhito said he hopes for a peaceful resolution and said he is willing to do what he can for it.Lee said he hopes the crown prince will be able to visit South Korea and that the right conditions will be created for such a visit. Naruhito said in response that he hopes good circumstances will be created between the two countries.The crown prince also said he likes Korean foods such as bibimbap and dried pollack, and he even added that dried pollack is a staple product of South Korea's Winter Olympics host city of PyeongChang.After the forum's opening ceremony, Lee waited for Naruhito to exit and exchanged farewell greetings, saying he hopes to see the crown prince again either in Tokyo or in Seoul. The crown prince also said he hopes to see Lee again.The two spoke in Japanese and English. Lee is fluent in Japanese as he served as a correspondent in Tokyo for a major South Korean newspaper in the early 1990s before entering into politics. (Yonhap)