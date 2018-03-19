‘Music has power to connect us’

He may be a classical star on his own but for violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill, his latest album “Duo” shows the power two musicians can create.
“If I am a soloist on a stage, it’s like I am an actor delivering a monologue, and that’s very wonderful. You think of all monologues in Shakespeare, they are very profound and complete. But most stage drama has to have at least two characters,” he said during a press meeting in Seoul on Monday to promote the album. “I think this album is a great example. I think an album like this really gets to listeners. (The listeners) can really can get to know each one of us individually as well as together.”
Mastering for the album was completed on March 11, and it was released Monday, featuring classical and contemporary duets performed with musicians from Korea, cellist Mun Tae-guk, violist Lee Soo-min and violinist Shin Hyun-su, also known as Zia Shin.
|Richard Yongjae O’Neill plays at a press meeting held in Seoul on Monday (Vincero)
“I think this album is an interesting look at how some of the great composers have showed how virtuosic they are. It’s very soloistic album because listeners can hear everyone’s voice very clearly throughout the album. The viola is sort of in the middle of everything. I am sort of the hinge between all of the duos,” O’Neill added.
Included in the album are Halvorsen‘s Passacaglia in G minor for Violin and Viola, Mozart’s Duo for Violin and Viola in B flat Major K. 424, Franz Anton Hoffmeister’s Duo Op. 19 No 2 for Violin and Viola, Beethoven’s Duo in E flat Major for Viola and Cello, WoO 32, Paul Hindemith’s Scherzo for Viola and Cello, Frank Bridge’s “Lament for 2 Violas” H. 101/2 and George Benjamin’s “Viola, Viola.”
During Monday’s showcase, O’Neill performed Beethoven with Mun, Bridge’s “Lament” with Lee and Halvorsen’s Passacaglia with Shin.
O’Neill talked about what it is like to produce albums.
“I think that one of the greatest gifts in my career has been the luxury of having basically the ability to make albums. We are living in a time where it’s increasingly difficult (to make albums), but albums are so important. Performance is great. We live for performances, but performances are contained within the room. It’s for the people in the room,” said O’Neill, reiterated the importance of albums that can provide access to a much wider audience, including the ones who cannot afford to go luxurious concerts.
“There is something very special about capturing the magic of music forever. It’s my duty as musician. Whatever music requires of me, I must do,” the violist shared his ideal.
The violist also provided an analogy for what he thinks of music is to him. Speaking of a marathon he joined on Sunday, O’Neill said, “We crossed the finish line and I saw a husband and wife. I don’t know what happened, but it was very emotional because he was crying and he was holding his wife. I felt such empathy with him and such joy,” said O’Neill.
The violist said that he felt similar thing that makes what music is about: “It’s not about me just being agitated and adored. There is something about music that celebrates what connects us. It’s very powerful.”
The latest album “Duo” marks his 9th album under Universal Music.
Violist O’Neill will hold a concert on March 31 at Lotte Concert Hall, accompanied by the other three album participants. On April 10, O’Neill will perform at Wigmore Hall of the Lincoln Center.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)