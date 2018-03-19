[Newsmaker] K-pop producer-songwriter to lead S. Korean art troupe to NK

LIFE&STYLE

K-pop music will form the core of a South Korean art troupe’s repertoire when it performs in Pyongyang in April, with a prominent K-pop producer and songwriter to take the helm.



The Ministry of Unification on Sunday named Lee Yun-sang -- a singer-songwriter and producer professionally known as Yun Sang -- as the musical director for the South’s art troupe to Pyongyang. His North Korean counterpart is Hyon Song-wol, the leader of the all-female Moranbong Band.



Yun Sang will lead the South Korean delegation to a working-level discussion with the North on details of the visit, to be held Tuesday at the border village of Panmunjeom, according to the Unification Ministry. Topics for discussion will include the size of the South Korean group, its repertoire and accommodations.







Lee Yun-sang, professionally known as Yun Sang. (Yonhap)