Douglas Min leads AIG Korea as CEO

BUSINESS

AIG Korea President and CEO Douglas Min (AIG Korea)

Douglas Min has taken office as president and chief executive officer of insurer American International Group Korea, the firm said Monday.This came two weeks after a shareholders meeting approved a one-year tenure for Min. AIG Korea is wholly owned by AIG Asia Pacific Insurance, based in Singapore.With over 20 years of experience in the field, Min replaced Steven Barnett, who stepped down Monday after serving as chief of the global insurer’s Korean unit since 2011.Min joined AIG in June 2014 as a head of commercial and client and broker engagement. During this time, AIG Korea became the first foreign insurance company to join a government-led project designed to develop an environmental damage insurance product. Min also engaged in the firm’s blockchain initiatives.He formerly served senior roles in insurance firms Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance and Gen Re.Born in 1961, Min holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts. He is also an associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society and Society of Actuaries.By Son Ji-hyoung