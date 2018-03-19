Douglas Min leads AIG Korea as CEO

This came two weeks after a shareholders meeting approved a one-year tenure for Min. AIG Korea is wholly owned by AIG Asia Pacific Insurance, based in Singapore.
|AIG Korea President and CEO Douglas Min (AIG Korea)
Min joined AIG in June 2014 as a head of commercial and client and broker engagement. During this time, AIG Korea became the first foreign insurance company to join a government-led project designed to develop an environmental damage insurance product. Min also engaged in the firm’s blockchain initiatives.
He formerly served senior roles in insurance firms Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance and Gen Re.
Born in 1961, Min holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts. He is also an associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society and Society of Actuaries.
By Son Ji-hyoung
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)